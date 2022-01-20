Tracking two close calls with snow Thursday through early Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter won’t loosen its grip over Virginia’s weather any time soon. Thursday’s temperatures stay steady throughout the day, with falling temperatures possible too. This comes as a cold front passes through the area.

As a little moisture overruns that front into our colder air, snow will be a possibility Thursday afternoon and evening in along and areas east of the Parkway.

Snow and a rain/snow mix possible east of the Parkway Thursday afternoon

This may mix with rain in the beginning, but a light accumulation will be possible. Some slick spots may develop too.

This could actually wind up being a “bigger deal” (using that phrase lightly) than what we’re tracking for Friday night into Saturday morning. The three pieces of energy that need to come together in order to get something big just aren’t doing so.

So, we’re left with the chance for snow east of the Parkway again Friday evening into Saturday. That chance, however, appears to be dwindling.

Snow may once again target the eastern half of the area Friday night

Between Thursday and Saturday morning, we’re expecting anywhere from nothing to an inch in most of the area. Southside, however, could wind up with 1-3″.

Zone by zone snowfall forecast for Thursday through Saturday

This is definitely an atypical setup in which winter weather is most likely in the eastern half of the state and the Carolinas, as opposed to most of our area.

Winter storm severity index through Saturday, 1/22/2022

Regardless, it is going to get very cold - especially Friday. High temperatures will only reach the 20s with clouds overhead and Canadian air in place.

Cloudy and very cold Friday, 1/21/2022

By the weekend, we’ll start each morning in the teens. Temperatures will rise a little more Sunday than Saturday, despite sunshine Saturday afternoon.

Weekend forecast for 1/22 and 1/23/2022

Make sure to download our weather app for customized forecast updates and a local look at radar.