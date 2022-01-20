Tracking two close calls with snow Thursday through early Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter won’t loosen its grip over Virginia’s weather any time soon. Thursday’s temperatures stay steady throughout the day, with falling temperatures possible too. This comes as a cold front passes through the area.
As a little moisture overruns that front into our colder air, snow will be a possibility Thursday afternoon and evening in along and areas east of the Parkway.
This may mix with rain in the beginning, but a light accumulation will be possible. Some slick spots may develop too.
This could actually wind up being a “bigger deal” (using that phrase lightly) than what we’re tracking for Friday night into Saturday morning. The three pieces of energy that need to come together in order to get something big just aren’t doing so.
So, we’re left with the chance for snow east of the Parkway again Friday evening into Saturday. That chance, however, appears to be dwindling.
Between Thursday and Saturday morning, we’re expecting anywhere from nothing to an inch in most of the area. Southside, however, could wind up with 1-3″.
This is definitely an atypical setup in which winter weather is most likely in the eastern half of the state and the Carolinas, as opposed to most of our area.
Regardless, it is going to get very cold - especially Friday. High temperatures will only reach the 20s with clouds overhead and Canadian air in place.
By the weekend, we’ll start each morning in the teens. Temperatures will rise a little more Sunday than Saturday, despite sunshine Saturday afternoon.
