Virginia flag to fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor fallen Bridgewater College officers

To honor two officers who died in the line of duty, Virginia’s flag will fly at half-staff.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the flag order on Tuesday evening to honor Bridgewater Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, who died in last week’s shooting.
The memorial service for the two men is being held in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
Below is the full text of the governor’s order.
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as we gather to memorialize the heroic lives, service and sacrifice of the officers lost in the February 1st tragedy at Bridgewater College.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 8th day of February, 2022.Gov. Glenn Youngkin