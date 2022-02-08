Virginia flag to fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor fallen Bridgewater College officers

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J Jefferson, left, and campus police Officer John Painter. (Matthew Cosner/Courtesy of Bridgewater College via AP)

To honor two officers who died in the line of duty, Virginia’s flag will fly at half-staff.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the flag order on Tuesday evening to honor Bridgewater Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, who died in last week’s shooting.

The memorial service for the two men is being held in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.

Below is the full text of the governor’s order.