Virginia ABC pulling Russian vodka from store shelves after Gov. Youngkin calls for ‘decisive action’

Virginia ABC has announced that it will be removing Russian-sourced vodka brands from its shelves in unison with Gov. Youngkin’s call for ‘decisive action’ in support of Ukraine.

The store plans to remove the following Russian vodkas:

Beluga

Hammer & Sickle

Imperia

Mamont

Organika

Russian Standard

ZYR

While ABC sells spirits that have Russia-themed marketing like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, these products will not be pulled from shelves given that they are not made in Russia.

Myriads of bars and restaurants in America are also removing Russian vodka from their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.