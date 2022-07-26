U.S. Senators announce $1.2 million to fund Henry County road improvements

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County roadways will see improvements soon, thanks to this funding.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1.2 million in federal funding for improvements to roadways in Henry County on Tuesday.

The federal funding came from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the release said, and the funds will go toward improving 3,550 linear feet of Reservoir Road.

According to the release, the funds will also be used to update gravel roadways to meet VDOT standards.

In addition, the project will support the creation of 400 new jobs, help leverage about $188 million in private investments, and improve access to the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, a development for advanced manufacturing, the release said.

The Senators were happy to announce the funding and released a statement on the funds.

“We’re pleased that more infrastructure dollars are headed to Henry County,” the senators said. “This project is another key investment in creating jobs, connecting people to local industry, and making our roads safer and stronger for decades to come.”

Ad

The release said that Henry County will provide $445,000, bringing the total funds for the project up to $1,645,000.