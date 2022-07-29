Attorney General Miyares announces first payments for opioid settlement

RICHMOND, Va. – The first payments from the settlement with opioid distributors are heading out to Virginia localities on Friday, Attorney General Miyares said.

Miyares said that Virginia is set to receive $15 million from this initial payment, and the Opioid Abatement Authority will receive $9,939,866.90.

According to the release, Virginia’s 133 localities will receive $4,066,309.18 from the first payment, and percentages of each locality can be found here.

“I’m thrilled to announce that after a long period of waiting, the payments to Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority and Virginia’s localities under this landmark settlement are on the way,” Miyares said. “Now, Virginia communities will be able to take actionable steps to fight back against the opioid epidemic, knowing that more help is on the way.”

Senator Todd Pillion, Chairman of the Opioid Abatement Authority, said that the funds will provide Virginia leaders with the opportunity to help lessen the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid settlement represents the largest investment in local government in Virginia history and we are excited that these funds are now becoming available for localities to implement a bold strategy to remediate and abate the opioid epidemic in the Commonwealth,” Pillion said.

The funds being distributed come after Miyares’ settlements with Teva and Allergan earlier in the week.