2024 November Election Guide: Key dates, where to vote and everything you need to know

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

There are 50 days until Election Day and myriads nationwide are gearing up to exercise their civic duty in the upcoming Presidential Election.

As you prepare to make your voice heard, here’s a look at everything you need to know prior to casting your vote for candidates vying for presidential, statewide and local offices.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Key dates to know

How do I register to vote?

There are several ways you can register to vote, which include:

Online: You can fill out your voter registration form with the You can fill out your voter registration form with the citizen portal . You must have a valid Virginia DMV driver’s license or state ID card and your social security number.

By mail: Those mailing their application will either need to download it Thosemailing their application will either need to download it here , contact a registrar’s office or request that it be mailed to them. You can also get one from a public library, the Department of Motor Vehicles office or any of the following locations. Once you’re done filling out the form, you can send it to your local registrar’s address, which can be found here: www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR

In-person: You can also complete a form at your local registrar or DMV office.

You can check your voter registration status on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Note: If you’ve moved since the last time you voted, be sure to update your voter registration address ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline. If you’re coming from a different state, you must register to vote in Virginia.

How can I vote?

Absentee by mail: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 . You will need to provide the last four digits of your social security number and year of birth. Here’s a look at how you can return your ballot once you’ve made your selections for this year’s election: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot online , by mail or in person. You will need to provide the last four digits of your social security number and year of birth. Here’s a look at how you can return your ballot once you’ve made your selections for this year’s election: By mail : According to the Virginia Department of Elections, your ballot must be postmarked on or before Nov. 5 and received by noon on Friday, Nov. 8. In-person: You can drop off your ballot at your local registration office/drop-off location ahead of the election or any polling place on Election Day.

Early in-person: If you want to beat the long lines, you can cast your vote at your local voter registration office before the election. Early voting lasts from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2. Make sure you bring an acceptable ID. You can find early voting locations If you want to beat the long lines, you can cast your vote at your local voter registration office before the election. Early voting lasts fromMake sure you bring an acceptable ID. You can find early voting locations here

In-person on Election Day: The 2024 Presidential Election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will need The 2024 Presidential Election will be on, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will need an acceptable ID.

Note: If you’re currently 17, but will be 18 by the November general election you can still register to vote.

Note: Those who are convicted of a felony can still vote if the governor of Virginia has restored their rights. You can apply to have your rights restored through the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website here.

What accommodations will be in place for voters with disabilities?

Those who are 65 or older, or individuals with a disability, can take part in curbside voting, which allows voters to cast their vote on Election Day without leaving their vehicle. You will be asked to use the designated parking space and follow any instructions that may be displayed on signs. You are welcome to call ahead of time to alert the election officers about when you plan to arrive. You can also have someone go in for you and ask an election official for curbside assistance. They can help you with reading or completing forms if needed as well.

The following will be available at polling places across the Commonwealth. This includes early voting locations:

Accessible parking spaces

Curbside voting

Signs showing an accessible entrance and route in building

Accessible voting booth with chair

Seating available for voters waiting to vote

Sufficient space for voters in wheelchairs

Notepads available to communicate in writing

Magnifier for election material and the ballot

For more information on accessible voting, click here.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

You can find your assigned polling place, here. You will need the last four digits of your social security number.

What do I need to bring when I vote?

Here’s a look at the acceptable forms of identification:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued ID card

United States Passport

Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in the ordinary course of business

Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.

Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia

Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia or local political subdivision

Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections

Voter confirmation documents

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID

Nursing home resident ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter

Current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Signed ID Confirmation Statement

Note: You will not need proof of voter registration on Election Day.

Note: If you don’t have any of the items listed above, you will need to vote a provisional ballot or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. You will be required to submit a copy of a valid ID by noon on Nov. 8 (the Friday after Election Day).

Have any more questions? Head to the Virginia Department of Elections website.