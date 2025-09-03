VSP issues senior alert for missing 76-year-old man in Fairfax County

Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 76-year-old man in Fairfax County.

Authorities said Larry Dale Higgens, who has a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on Mount Vernon Highway southbound. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds. He is possibly wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, and white or light gray sneakers.

Higgens is believed to be driving a white 2022 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Virginia license plate “dogrun,” according to state police.

The investigating agency says his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s 24/7 dispatch at 703-691-2131 or you may find complete information at the Virginia State Police website - https://alerts.vsp.virginia.gov