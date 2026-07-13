Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 13, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices in Virginia and nationwide are starting to creep again following renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran. 10 News is working for you to break down what prices are like at the pump.

As of Monday, July 13, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.75, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.64 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.87 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.596 Mid: $4.08 Premium: $4.49 Diesel: $4.82

Roanoke: Regular: $3.596 Mid: $4.04 Premium: $4.46 Diesel: $4.87

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.60 Mid: $4.03 Premium: $4.46 Diesel: $4.75



Currently, some of the cheapest gas stations in Southwest and Central Virginia for those looking to save include:

Sheetz at 1084 E Stuart Drive in Galax Regular: $3.17 Mid: $3.57 Premium: $3.97 Diesel: $4.35

CITGO at 730 Old Piney Forest Road in Danville Regular: $3.49 Diesel: $4.49

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2141 Dale Avenue in Roanoke Regular: $3.35 Mid: $3.65 Premium: $4.05 Diesel: $4.99

BJ’s at 1419 Hershberger Road in Northwest Roanoke Please note that you must have a membership Regular: $3.37 Premium: $3.99 Diesel: $4.59

Murphy Express at 4201 South Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights Regular: $3.35 Midgrade: $3.75 Premium: $4.15 Diesel: $4.44

Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd in Fairlawn Regular: $3.38

Sheetz at 2000 N Franklin Street in Christiansburg Regular: $3.59 Mid: $3.99 Premium: $4.39 Diesel: $4.69



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.