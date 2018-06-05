Abducted Danville baby found safe, father arrested

State police have canceled an AMBER Alert for an abducted 7-month-old Danville girl after the child was found safe.

Emma Grace Kennedy appears to be in good health, but is being evaluated at a hospital as a precaution.

Her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, is under arrest. He is a registered sex offender and has a long list of previous criminal offenses. Danville Police, FBI, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service worked together to arrest Kennedy in Randleman, North Carolina.

Kennedy is in custody in North Carolina.

Authorities have notified the child's mother.

Emma had been missing since 7:55 p.m. Sunday, when police say she was abducted from the Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville. It happened after Kennedy assaulted the baby's mother, according to police.

