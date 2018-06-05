Police believe man at center of AMBER Alert could be heading to Oak Island, North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. - State police say that 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, the man believed to have abducted 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy, was possibly sighted in the area of Seven Springs, North Carolina at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The FBI believes Kennedy to be armed and dangerous.

Police believe he may be heading to Oak Island, North Carolina.

The 2007 Gold Suzuki four-door Forenza Kennedy is driving may have North Carolina plates with EKZ-5093 on them.

Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy. State police believe she is in extreme danger.

She was last seen around 7:55 p.m. Sunday at the Kwik Stop in Danville on Riverside Drive.

According to police, she was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy. Police say he is a registered sex offender in North Carolina. Kennedy is out a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

He allegedly assaulted her mother with a knife before taking the child. They were last seen heading eastbound on Route 58.

Kennedy is described as 5'8" tall, 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeved shirt with gray shorts and black and white Sketchers. He has a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm and a tattoo of a skull with a bandana over the mouth on his right forearm. He also has an eye tattoo on the back of his right hand, a tattoo of a pitbull with American bulldog written under it on his right arm, and a wizard on his left upper arm.

Kennedy is believed to be heading toward North Carolina.

"We're just trying to exhaust every lead that we can here or every place that we can search here in Randolph County, since he is from Randolph County," said Randolph County, North Carolina Sheriff Robert Graves. "That's the reason that (the FBI is) here, and we're focusing our efforts here, but to this point we have not had any sightings."

The Danville Police Department is also working with the FBI.

"We have a really good working relationship with the FBI, so it's not unusual for us to contact the FBI and for them to give us whatever resources they can give us," Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said.

"We have had active conversations with the FBI about 'Is there anything you can help us with, anything you can provide for us. This is what we know, what can you do in this particular situation.'"

Wallace said that as of Monday morning, although Carl Kennedy reportedly had a knife when the alleged assault occurred, police had no reason to believe he intends to harm his daughter.

"Our concern is, when you have an emotional incident like this, that the child could be injured," Wallace said. "Our main concern is the safety of this child, and I know, at the end of the day, that's got to be what he's thinking."

He may be driving a gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza 4-door with North Carolina tags FAA-1873 or EKZ 5093. These tags do not belong on this car. Police say that the car has a spare or "doughnut" tire on the back rear passenger side.

Danville police said at one point that he may be driving a Subaru Impreza, but they are now saying that it is a Suzuki.

He may also have access to a burgundy Toyota Camry, a blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck. It is likely Kennedy is using the NC FAA-1873 tags on one or more of these vehicles.

The last known location for Kennedy was in Randolph County, North Carolina.

Emma Grace is 18 lbs. and was last seen wearing a light blue onesie. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Contact police immediately with any information.

