What led to an Amber Alert, alleged kidnapping of 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy

DANVILLE, Va. - As the Amber Alert search for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy continues, Emma's aunt, Amy Metzger, shed more light on what led to the alleged abduction.

About 18 months ago, Metzger said, her sister, Kristen Murphy, began working at a nursing home where she met Carl Kennedy.

Emma Grace Kennedy and Carl Ray Kennedy, who state police believe abducted her. VSP/Provided

Kennedy is the man police believe abducted Emma Sunday evening.

The two became romantically involved, but Metzger said her sister did not know about Kennedy's past. Police say he is a registered sex offender in North Carolina. Kennedy is out on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

However, once Murphy found out, Metzger said she started looking for ways to get away from Kennedy.

Metzger said that Kennedy's arrest in March provided that way out and that two weeks ago, Murphy obtained full custody of Emma.

At that point, Metzger claims Kennedy began to harass the family by driving by the house and posting on social media.

Murphy filed a report about the harassment with Danville police, according to Metzger.

In the past few weeks, Metzger said, another family member would always be with Murphy and Emma when they left home; however, Sunday night, that was not the case when Murphy stopped at the Kwik Stop.

Metzger said apparently Kennedy was following Murphy and then kidnaped Emma at 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

She also said that while the photo on the right shows Kennedy holding Emma, the one on the left is of Kristen trying to get inside the car.

