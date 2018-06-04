Why did I not receive an automatic alert on my phone regarding today's Amber Alert?

DANVILLE, Va. - At 1:20 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.

Typically, when you're near the location where an AMBER alert has been issued, your phone, and the phones of everyone around you, start making noise and vibrating.

So why weren't you awakened at 1:20 a.m. to your phone blaring?

State police decided it was too early in the morning to activate that type of alert on your phone, according to state police public relations manager Corinne Geller.

Geller said one of the concerns was that by pushing the alert out to phones that early, people would opt-out of future alerts.

She did say that if the Amber Alert was issued later in the day, such as 1 p.m., an alert to phones would have been sent.

