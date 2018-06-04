BREAKING: AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-month old from Danville

DANVILLE - Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 2-month old Emma Grace Kennedy. Police believe she is in extreme danger.

She was last seen at the Kwik Stop in Danville on Riverside Drive.

According to police, she was taken by 51-year old Carl Ray Kennedy. He allegedly assaulted her mother with a knife before taking the child. They were last seen heading Eastbound on Route 59.

Kennedy is believed to be heading towards North Carolina. He may be driving a gold Suzuki 4-door with North Carolina tags #FAA-1873.

If you see this vehicle, Carl Kennedy, or Emma, contact police immediately.

