Autism Awareness Month events slated

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - April is Autism Awareness Month and the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center has special events scheduled all month long to raise money for a good cause.

The BRAAC provides education and services for children and families affected by autism and facing unique learning challenges.

On Monday night at Elmwood Park, there will be a Light it Up Blue event for World Autism Day. Community organizations will come together for the purpose of increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

For the entire month of April, Sports Clips in Lynchburg will be offering free haircuts to individuals with autism, and Sunnybrook Auto Spa in Roanoke will donate $1 from every car wash.

April Events:

April 1–15 Jersey Mike’s Subs has a BOGO offer at two Lynchburg Locations. Get your free coupon from the BRAAC Lynchburg site.

April 2 Light it Up Blue for World Autism Day at Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke from 6-8 p.m.

April 12 Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers Night at Shenandoah Avenue Roanoke. 6-8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit BRAAC.

April 15–29 Express Jet Car Wash (Roanoke and Lynchburg locations). Use car wash code #3120 for Captain’s Special. BRAAC will receive 30% of the proceeds and you get a nice, shiny, clean car.

April 16–21 Autism Awareness Week at Polished. During this week, Polished will be donating a percentage of its sales to BRAAC. Enjoy a pedicure, manicure or both while supporting BRAAC. Schedule your appointment at either of its two locations, and let them know you are supporting BRAAC. Excludes Pedi of the Month & other discounts. Contact Polished at 540-904-6868

April 17 Bellacino’s Dining Out for Children at the Daleville and Roanoke locations. All-day event. Mention BRAAC when you order and 10% of your receipt will be donated to BRAAC.

April 17 The Depot Grille Dining Out for Children at 10 9th St., Lynchburg, location.This will be an all-day event, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mention BRAAC when you order and 10% of your receipt will be donated to BRAAC.

April 20 Tyler’s Trek at Roanoke College, Salem. This event will be a 3-mile fun run/walk. Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m. Register here.

April 21 LulaRoe “Pop Up Shop” at BRAAC-Lynchburg from 2-5 p.m. or shop Online April 22 – 26. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each item will benefit BRAAC.

April 24 A.C. Moore Day at Roanoke Location (Tanglewood Mall). All-day event 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Must present flyer, printed or on a mobile device, and 10% of your receipt will be donated to BRAAC.

April 27 Autism Awareness Night with the Salem Red Sox at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem. There will be Autism Awareness jerseys and a silent auction. Purchase tickets from a BRAAC student/staff member or visit its Roanoke site and a portion of your ticket benefits BRAAC.

April 30 Domino’s Dining Out for Children at six locations: Hollins, Daleville, Rocky Mount, Smith Mountain Lake, Collinsville & Martinsville. Present Flyer and 20% of your receipt is donated to BRAAC. Event lasts all day.

Check out the full list of events on the BRAAC website.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.