Bedford County deputies searching for 2-year-old boy

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Bedford County deputies are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy.

The 911 call came in at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The boy was last seen around 6 a.m. on Rosewood Lane in Huddleston.

The boy has long brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dinosaur pajama pants and a yellow shirt.

The caller said they were from Texas and were renting a house at Smith Mountain Lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

