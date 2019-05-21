Driver safe after tractor-trailer flips onto side off Route 43 in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. - A man is safe after his tractor-trailer went off the side of the road and flipped over in Bedford, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the man was driving south on Route 43 when his tractor-trailer went off the left side of the road in the 7600 block of Route 43 and flipped onto its side just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. The driver was not hurt, and no other injuries have been reported, according to police.

State police do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

One lane of Route 43 will remain closed while crews continue to clear the truck from the roadway. Authorities believe the road will reopen in the next three to four hours.

