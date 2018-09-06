Bodies of missing Virginia grandmother, granddaughter found month after Amber Alert issued

HARRISONBURG, Va. - The monthlong search for a missing woman and her granddaughter ended Thursday as their bodies were found in Shenandoah County, according to the Harrisonburg Commonwealth's Attorney.

The release states police found the bodies of 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio and 12-year-old Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio in Shenandoah County, as well as Shenandoah National Park.

Authorities initially issued an Amber Alert for the two after they were last seen on Aug. 5.

Hareton Jamie Rodriguez Sariol, accused of being abductor, has entered into a plea agreement to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The Commonwealth's Attorney and Sariol have no agreement to a sentence at this time.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, the two entered the plea agreement to ensure that Sariol led authorities to the body and to provide closure for the family of the victims.

The statutory penalty for first-degree murder is no less than 20 years in prison and a fine of $100,000.

The United States Attorney, Thomas Cullen, of the Western District of Virginia said that, "Because the alleged criminal conduct occurred, in part, within the Shenandoah National Park, we are working closely with the FBI to determine if additional federal charges are warranted."

Indictments will be presented on September 17 in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to the release.

