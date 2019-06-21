Busch Gardens voted world's most beautiful amusement park for 29th consecutive year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens has again received an award it's no stranger to.

For the 29th consecutive year, the Williamsburg theme park was voted by members of the National Amusement Park Historical Association as the world’s most beautiful amusement park.

“Busch Gardens Williamsburg has sustained this continued excellence thanks to a passionate and hardworking staff that is dedicated to providing the best landscaping features for our guests throughout the year,” said Jason Ingram, landscaping leader at Busch Gardens.

Dollywood tied with Knoebels Amusement Resort as the second most beautiful.

Since 2013, Busch Gardens and Dollywood had been voted the top two favorites.

