Franklin County Humane Society offers Valentine's Day puppy love

ROANOKE, Va. - People weren't the only ones spreading the love on Valentine's Day, dogs from the Franklin County Humane Society were also out spreading puppy love.

The Franklin County Humane Society offered its "Pooch Smooch" program again this year. For $30, people could send a balloon, bag of treats and card along with an adoptable pet to cuddle with for a few minutes.

"The more exposure, the better," said Stephanie Ragsdale, a volunteer with the Franklin County Humane Society. "In the end, we're a non-profit and all of the donations go right back into our shelter to help take care of the dogs and cats."

Volunteers made stops at more than 50 locations across Southwest Virginia, including the Vinton Veterinary Hospital and the K92 Mornin' Thang.

"We're animal lovers on the K92 Mornin' Thang, especially rescue animals, and we try to support as many organizations as we can locally," said Zack Jackson, co-host.

The dogs also stopped at WSLS.

Volunteers say these surprises aren't just about Valentine's Day fun, but also finding a loving home for these pets.

You can check out the Franklin County Humane Society's adoptable pets here: http://plannedpethoodrockymount.com/

