Glasgow standoff ends peacefully, three arrested

LEFT TO RIGHT: James Lewis, Joseph Brown and Amy Lawrence (Credit: Rockbridge Regional Jail)

GLASGOW, Va. - Authorities de-escalated a standoff situation and arrested three people early Thursday morning in Glasgow.

At about midnight Thursday, deputies with the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General Store in Glasgow after receiving a call about a reported domestic situation.

After speaking with some of the people involved, deputies went to the 1000 block of Kanawha Street to continue their investigation.

While approaching a Kanawha Street residence, Deputy K.M. Randozzo was confronted by 33-year-old Joseph Ryan Brown, who eventually pointed a pistol at the deputy and then turned it on himself, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Brown then went into the residence and began barricading himself inside.

The SWAT team was called to the scene and established a perimeter while evacuating neighboring homes.

Sheriff Christopher Blalock and Capt. Tony McFaddin established contact with Brown and after about 28 minutes, Brown laid down his pistol, walked out of the residence and submitted to being arrested, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Brown was charged with seven different crimes:

Brandishing a firearm

Reckless handling of a firearm

Domestic assault and battery

Preventing a person from calling 911

Felony abduction

Felony strangulation

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Authorities also arrested two other Glasgow residents in connection with this incident.

Amy Lawrence, 33, faces one count of possession of meth and one count of possession of marijuana.

Jams Lewis, 38, faces one count of possession of meth.

Brown remains at the Rockbridge Regional Jail, while Lawrence and Lewis have since been released.

