The Red Hen reopens nearly two weeks after owner asked White House press secretary to leave

LEXINGTON, VA - Nearly two weeks after the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave, the restaurant that became a target for Trump administration supporters and the center of the political discourse debate in America is reopening for business.

The Red Hen owner resigns as executive director of Main Street Lexington

10 News has confirmed the restaurant, which is located at the corner of East Washington and South Randolph Streets will begin taking customers at 5 p.m. Thursday night and is fully booked.

Owner of B&B where Sarah Huckabee Sanders stayed speaks after incident at The Red Hen

10 News has a crew in Lexington and will have live coverage beginning on 10 News at 5 p.m. tonight. This is a developing story and this article will be updated when new information becomes available.

Republican Party of Virginia calls for boycott of The Red Hen

Red Hen owner speaks after Sarah Sanders says they told her to leave

Trump insults restaurant that booted Sarah Sanders

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.