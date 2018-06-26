The Red Hen owner resigns as executive director of Main Street Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. - Stephanie Wilkinson has resigned from her role with Main Street Lexington, a volunteer-based organization.

Elizabeth Outland Branner, the president of the organization, accepted Wilkinson's resignation Tuesday morning.

"Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside," Branner wrote in an email.

Wilkinson came under fire after asking White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave her restaurant, The Red Hen, on Friday night.

