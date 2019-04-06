Woman dead, man charged after Rockbridge County deputies find victim shot in car wreck

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A woman is dead and a man is facing second-degree murder charges after Rockbridge County deputies found the woman shot in a wrecked car, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they received a call around 5:40 p.m. Friday reporting that a woman was being held at gunpoint at a home in the Collierstown area around the 100 block of Hayslette Road.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect, Charles Holman, a 47-year-old man from Madison Heights, stole a car and left the scene.

A responding deputy was flagged down by people at a car wreck in the 3600 block of Collierstown Road, about 5 miles from where the victim was reportedly being held at gunpoint.

The deputy found two women in the wrecked car, one of whom had a gunshot wound. The deputy and the other woman started CPR.

The victim was taken to Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital but she died from her injuries. She was later identified as Christina Martin, 38, from Buena Vista.

A be on the lookout alert was distributed to the surrounding area for Holman and the stolen car. Shortly after the warning was distributed, a Washington and Lee public safety officer spotted the stolen car near campus.

An off-duty deputy then spotted Holman abandon the stolen car near an Advance Auto and run away toward a Dollar General.

Deputies later found Holman and contained him in the Department of Motor Vehicles parking lot. After a short negotiation to get Holman to put down his gun, he was taken into custody without further incident.

An investigation revealed that Martin and Holman were in a domestic relationship. Authorities believe Holman abducted the second woman in an attempt to lure Martin to his location.

Authorities say Martin ran away from the scene once she found out that Holman was there. Deputies believe that Holman chased her and caused Martin to crash before he shot her.

Holman has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Rockbridge Regional Jail without bond. Future charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.