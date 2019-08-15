One year after flood damage, Lynchburg dog park installs new agility course

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's Miller Park Pool is closed for the summer, but this weekend the city will open it's gates for the dogs.

Paws in Pool is back.

Lynchburg's Dog Park group is putting on their annual event, where dogs will swim in the pool.

The money raised will help the group stay afloat in its finances.

A year after heavy rain and flood waters damaged the park the group held a fundraiser to fix it.

Now that it's back to normal, organizers are using the leftover money to install some changes, a new agility course for the dogs.

"The users don't even know about it but yet, but they will now," said Caroline McDonald, president of Lynchburg Dog Park. "Obviously the dogs are having a good time, but we want the users to be here and be comfortable."

The Saturday event starts at 12 p.m.. It's $25 for one dog and $5 for additional dogs. There will be free nail trimmings, too.

