Lynchburg

Campbell County deputies make arrest after person shot to death on Christmas

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas Day. 

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at a mobile home park on Cog Lane in Lynchburg on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot to death. 

Michael Lee Langford was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder and the use or display firearm in the commission of a felony. 

The sheriff's office has not yet released the name of the victim. 

