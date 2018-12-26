Campbell County deputies make arrest after person shot to death on Christmas

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas Day.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at a mobile home park on Cog Lane in Lynchburg on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot to death.

Michael Lee Langford was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder and the use or display firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the name of the victim.

