Central Virginia Community College offering free tuition for nuclear tech industry

LYNCHBURG,Va. - If you're looking for a chance to get back into school and pursue a career in the nuclear technology industry, here's your chance.

Central Virginia Community College is offering free tuition scholarships, books and materials to people interested in earning a degree or certificate in welding, machinists, electronics and megatronics.

College officials say they received a $150,000 grant from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission because Lynchburg has become an essential hub for the nuclear technology industry. The school says it's meeting industry-wide needs with its classes and this would help develop the workforce.

“Here at CVCC our main job is to facilitate that pathway. Students and under employed folks can come and receive training now they can get funding to help them do that. And they can launch into a life-long career full of opportunity and continue training,” Marci Gale, of the megatronics faculty, said.

CVCC will host an open house on Aug. 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p-m. For information, go to https://centralvirginia.edu/Campus-Life/Event-Calendar/Scholarship-Open-House.



