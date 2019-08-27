Convenience store in Lynchburg burglarized over the weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A convenience store in Lynchburg was the subject of a break-in over the weekend.

Connie's Convenience Store, in the 400 block of 5th Street, was burglarized sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police are still investigating this incident.

The suspect(s) escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

