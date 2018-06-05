Lynchburg man named best bus driver in North America

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the first time in 30 years, a bus driver from Virginia is being called the best bus driver in all of North America and he lives in Central Virginia.

His name is Jeremiah Gardner. He earned the title in an international bus driver rodeo competition in Florida last month.

Gardner had to drive a 35-foot bus through an obstacle course, while a judge inside the bus made sure he was using his turn signals and also made safe decisions behind the wheel.

"I'm very proud of my accomplishment no doubt about that, but I also like what I do on a daily basis. So just being a bus operator was good enough for me," Gardner said.

Gardner has been a bus driver with Lynchburg for 11 years.

