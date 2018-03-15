Man at center of Lynchburg standoff arrested

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Things are now all clear on McVeigh Road. But for almost a full day people like Michael Fairfax who live near the McVeigh Road and Lakeview Drive intersection weren't allowed to go home.

"I just needed to stop by home and grab some clothes but it doesn't look like I'm getting home anytime soon apparently,” Fairfax said.

Lynchburg police were in a standoff with this man, James Kirk. He is accused of involuntary manslaughter associated with a DUI. Wednesday afternoon at 3:15 Lynchburg city police say the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asked them to check out this home to see if Kirk was there.

"He is not a resident of that address, he was there visiting some people he knows there at that address,” Mark Jamison, deputy chief of operations with Lynchburg police, said.

Lynchburg police had information to look for a car that could help lead them to James Kirk. They say when they got to this house they found that car. And spoke with the people inside the home who confirmed he was there. But that's when Kirk made it clear to police he's not coming out.

"The officers during their investigations also learned that he had access to weapons inside the house. At that point it was determined to call out our negotiations team and our tactical unit,” Jamison said.

Just before noon on Thursday, the standoff ended when Kirk finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

"Just pretty crazy. Would not expect that in a neighborhood like this, but guess you never know what to expect. Expected the unexpected,” Fairfax said.



UPDATE

After more than 20 hours, authorities arrested a 27-year-old man who was wanted on multiple charges.

James Kirk, of Goodview, Virginia, was taken into custody at 11:55 a.m. Thursday and taken to Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

He was arrested on outstanding Bedford County indictments for aggravated involuntary manslaughter related to DUI and driving while intoxicated.

A firearm, as well as drug paraphernalia, was found near where Kirk was taken into custody, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

UPDATE

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown confirms that the man at the center of a police standoff is wanted for involuntary manslaughter associated with a DUI.

James Kirk would not leave the home when Lynchburg officers tried to serve the warrant, which they had classified as high risk.

Officers and the FBI are leaving the scene, after a standoff lasting over 20 hours.

UPDATE

A police standoff in Lynchburg remains active, many hours later.

Around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lakeview Drive in Lynchburg to try to serve a warrant.

The person refused to come out of the home. Due to concern that the person may have access to weapons, tactical and negotiations units responded.

Citizens are asked to stay out of the area. There are road closures. McVeigh Road is closed at Middle Street.

The Lynchburg Police Department is coordinating with Lynchburg City Schools to reroute traffic.

The standoff is not impacting traffic much on Leesville Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lynchburg police have blocked off a road as they work to serve a high-risk warrant Wednesday night.

Dispatch said authorities responded to the call at 3:20 p.m.

Some people have been waiting since 5:30 p.m. to get to their homes on McVeigh Road.

A K-9 unit is also at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.