Michael Vick speaks to Liberty University students about past, moving forward

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Learning from mistakes made and how to move forward. That was the message former Virginia Tech and NFL football star Michael Vick delivered to Liberty University students at their convocation on Monday.

Michael Vick, one of the best quarterbacks to play for Virginia Tech in 2000 and a former player in the NFL Pro Bowl, isn’t shy about his past.

“I think everybody knows what I’ve done and what I’ve been able to do. I still get the questions about it. My little cousin asked me about it a couple of weeks ago. I’m open to talk about it. I think I should. I’ve came (come) a long way in terms of that. That was the 21-year-old Vick. now I’m 37 years old looking at life different,” Vick said.

In 2007, Vick was convicted and sentenced to prison for dogfighting. He spoke to thousands of Liberty University students about his mistakes and what he saw in his neighborhood that led to those consequences.

“I don’t want people to ever forget that. I want people to know, it happened, I learned from it and I’m doing it now as a testament to keep our youth from following the same paths and doing the same things,” Vick said.

Vick works with the Humane Society and mentor’s younger children. He also said, after serving his time in prison, he’s grateful that he was given another chance to play in the NFL again.

As for his critics, he said, he’s doesn’t have much to say except that his work speaks for itself.

“I think I’ve done some great things. I think they should go read up on it. Google me. Google Michael Vick and the Humane Society and the laws that’s been changed. We’re going to continue to do great things in the community and society. It’s not about them, it’s about me moving forward and doing positive,” Vick said.



