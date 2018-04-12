Mother of Appomattox County woman found dead wants justice

APPOMATTOX, Va. - Sandra Henderson, will never hear her daughter Lisa, also known as 'Yanna' call her name again.

"I was laying down trying to get some rest. I kept hearing 'Ma,' I know her voice. I got up and I told my boyfriend, 'I hear Yanna calling me," Henderson said.

She believes yesterday was her daughter's last call for help.

"She's calling 'Ma, ma!' I just start praying 'Lord. I'm coming, I'm coming. Yanna, I'm coming, I'm coming.' But I could just never get there. She wanted me, she wanted me. She just needed help," Henderson said.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police found the 22-year-old's body in a wooded area on Plumb Branch Road. Her car was found Sunday morning in Lynchburg.

"I want justice. You can't just kill somebody and get away with it. Slap him with 10 years. I want justice. I want life," Henderson said.

Felix Jefferson is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Police say the 21-year-old is connected with Lisa's disappearance and death. Henderson tells 10 News Jefferson is related to Lisa's boyfriend.

"As far as I know they say that was his cousin," Henderson said.

Lisa's family say she had so much life ahead of her and was working towards her goal of becoming a registered nurse.

"I feel relieved now that we know what's happened to her. She's not there struggling. She's not there hurting anymore. I got a little peace now."

Lisa worked in Lynchburg at RidgeView Dermatology. Her mother says she loved her job, and her clients and co-workers loved her too.

RidgeView Dermatology released a statement to 10 News saying:

"The RidgeView Dermatology family is mourning the loss of Lisa Henderson, our dear colleague, employee, and friend. Her lovely smile and kind soul brightened our days and those of the patients she served as an exceptional medical assistant. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lisa’s family during this most difficult time."

The family is currently making funeral arraignments and planning a candlelight vigil for the 22-year-old this weekend. Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.

