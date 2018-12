CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - We now know the name of the man who was killed in a shooting on Christmas in Campbell County.

According to court documents, Carlton Stratton is the man Michael Langford is accused of shooting to death in a mobile home park along Cog Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Stratton on the ground outside the home.

Langford is charged with second-degree murder.

Family members have created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

