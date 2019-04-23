No more glass collection at Amherst County recycling centers

AMHERST, Va. - No more glass. That's what the posted signs read at the Amherst County recycling centers.

County leaders tell 10 News that earlier this month, the recycling company responsible for picking up recycled goods removed all its glass bins.

"Apparently it's not cost-effective any longer for the recyclers. We use Sonoco Recycling here in Amherst. And apparently, the cost to recycle the glass now cost more than they can get for selling it," said Dean Rodgers, county administrator.

County leaders are asking citizens not to dump their glass at the centers. Instead, throw it away with regular trash. It will go to the county's landfill.

