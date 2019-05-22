Making learning fun: Take the kids to see a fish hatchery

Kids and adults alike will soon be able to get an inside look at a fish hatchery for a fun science lesson.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is hosting an open house at five of their cold water fish hatcheries on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DGIF works year-round to stock more than 1 million trout every year.

The hatcheries are in Wytheville, Marion, Paint Bank, Motebello, and Coursey Springs. Click here for addresses and more information.

You'll learn how stocked brown, rainbow, and brook trout get from the hatchery to Virginia's waters. You can also feed the fish.

And, don't forget, free fishing days are coming up, too. From June 7-9, anyone can fish for free in public waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license.

