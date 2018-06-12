Meet the Republican candidates for United States Senate

ROANOKE, Va. - We're taking a look at the republican candidates for United States Senate. Candidates are staying busy, trying to earn your votes, and last week the candidates were in our area.

Both Nick Freitas and Corey Steward met with voters to discuss their campaigns. Freitas is a current member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Stewart is best known as the Trump Campaign Organizer for Virginia. Both men say they're the right person for the job.

"I think it's time to go back and actually make the good philosophical and policy argument for why a greater individual liberty, free markets, that that really is the key to allowing people to live their own lives the way that they want to and be successful and prosperous," Freitas said.

"I want them to know that I'm a fighter, that I strongly support President Trump, and that I've been able to win five times in blue northern Virginia, if they will support me on June 12 I will give them a win in the November election," Stewart said.

Minister E.W. Jackson is also in the race. He says he's not going to be your typical candidate and wants to change the status quo in Washington.

The winner of the republican primary will face off against incumbent Tim Kaine.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.