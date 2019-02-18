Most parents don't want medical marijuana dispensaries near their kids

As medical marijuana becomes legal in more states, most parents want the dispensaries away from their children.

A University of Michigan survey shows three-quarters of parents believe dispensaries should not be near schools or daycares.

Forty-four percent of respondents said that dispensaries should not be near places of worship.

The top concern among parents is driving under the influence.

Others worry teens will have easier access to marijuana, and that nearby dispensaries could bring more crime.

