Bed and breakfast inspired by 'The Waltons' set to open in Virginia

SCHUYLER, Va. - A new bed and breakfast will take you on a trip back in time.

John & Olivia's Bed & Breakfast Inn is located just behind the Walton Hamner House, the boyhood home of Earl Hamner Jr., creator of "The Waltons."

The classic television show ran for nine seasons on CBS from 1972-81, with multiple movies after the show's run.

Tours of the house are available daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and people can see what life was like for the family more than 80 years ago.

This new bed and breakfast is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom Walton-inspired, depression-era Virginia home that's designed as an homage to the TV Waltons.

For the grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 26, several members of the original cast will be there, including Mary McDonough (Erin), Judy Norton (Mary Ellen), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth), Jon Walmsley (Jason) and Eric Scott (Ben).

Members of the Hamner family will also be attending.

Other activities during the weekend include the Carolyn Grinnell Day Luncheon on Friday, the Forever Friends of The Waltons Inaugural Reunion Saturday evening and autograph shows with the cast members on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for the events may be purchased online.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m.

