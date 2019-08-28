21-year-old Blacksburg man charged with DUI after crashing into house

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg police arrested a man who they say was driving drunk early Wednesday morning and crashed into a house.

At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Progress Street.

Credit: York Onnen

Officers arrived to find a vehicle had gone off the road, hit a utility pole and a fence, flipped over and then hit the front porch of a house.

The driver, Tanner Carlot, 21, of Blacksburg, was taken to LewisGale Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Once released from the hospital, Carlot was charged with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and was taken to Montgomery County Jail.

