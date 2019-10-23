Blue Ridge Fudge Lady looking for veterans in need of sweet treat

PULASKI, Va. - A candy shop in the New River Valley is planning a sweet surprise for Veterans Day, but it needs your help.

The Pulaski-based Blue Ridge Fudge Lady delivers free fudge to veterans every year, and she is looking for names of veterans to deliver to this year.

The Fudge Lady, whose real name is Robin Burdette, said the true joy of her Veterans Day deliveries is not sharing her fudge with the service members, but sharing stories instead.

"It's heartwarming. It makes me tear up a little bit," Burdette said. "It's a rewarding experience, and I think the veterans should be proud of their service."

You can submit names of veterans on the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady's Facebook page or on her website.

