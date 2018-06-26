David Eisenhauer to serve 50 years in prison for murdering Nicole Lovell

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - David Eisenhauer will spend the next 50 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Eisenhauer Tuesday to a total of 75 years, with 25 years suspended. He will also be on probation for 20 years.

During the trial back in February, Eisenhauer changed his plea to no contest, agreeing that the evidence was enough to find him guilty for the charges of murder, abduction and hiding a body. A judge found him guilty on all three charges.

Eisenhauer apologized in court, saying that he's "forever sorry."

He will also need to pay $5,130 of restitution.

David Eisenhauer will soon learn his punishment in the 2016 death of Blacksburg 13-year-old Nicole Lovell.

Eisenhauer is facing 20 years to life in prison. Tuesday marks day one of the two days set aside for sentencing in front of a judge in the Montgomery County courthouse in Christiansburg.

Family members are in court Tuesday morning to give victim impact statements. So far, Lovell's mother, father, and grandfather have spoken.

David Lovell, Nicole's father, said he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder. He said he's been on seven different medications that he takes four times a day, and that it's difficult to spend time around children now because that makes him think of Nicole.

“Just a horrible crime, just a shame and there’s nothing that can happen in this courtroom that will ever fix it,” Lovell said.

He said he wishes he had spent more time with Nicole.

Next to speak was Nicole's mother, Tammy Weeks. She said she spent what would have been Nicole’s most recent birthday at her grave.

“I go to bed at night hoping everything was a nightmare," Weeks said, sniffling. “There’s a song that comes on that reminds me of Nicole. I’ll listen for a few minutes and then I have to turn it off because it reminds me of Nicole. Everything reminds me of Nicole."

Nicole's grandfather, Fred Hawks, also spoke, saying he hasn't been able to go in Nicole's room since she died. He said he moved in with the family to help raise Nicole a few years before her death. He goes to the cemetery every day to visit her grave, he said.

Crying, he said his life is "upside down" and that the family isn't able to eat or sleep.

The defense called a teacher, Kathryn Stoothoff, who had Eisenhauer from 1st to 10th grade. She said he struggled with emotional intelligence.

“He didn’t pick up on the normal social cues that everyone else seemed to just know," Stoothoff said.

She said Eisenhauer was a bright student and she never had problems with him. She said she was incredulous to hear about what he was accused of doing.

The defense called a second former teacher of Eisenhauer's, Tracy Golladay, who said he believes Eisenhauer is on the autism spectrum.

Golladay said Eisenhauer would try to answer every question, to the dismay of his fellow students. He wouldn't understand when other students were taking advantage of him.

Golladay had concerns over how Eisenhauer would react to leaving a small religious school and going to a larger school.

“I was terrified of pulling David out of that protective environment.”

Both teachers said that, upon hearing news of the arrest, they had a hard time believing Eisenhauer would be capable of killing someone.

The defense then called Morgan Schilling, who is from Washington state. She said she went to school with Eisenhauer from 2nd to 9th grade and became good friends with him in 6th grade.

She said he always wanted to do the right thing, even if it meant exposing something against the rules that a friend did. She says he largely wasn't accepted outside their friend group.

After Schilling, the defense called Joette James, a clinical neuropsychologist.

James saw him first in the fall of 2016 a total of three times. She conducted a comprehensive psychological evaluation.

She says a test showed he has an IQ of 123, which is in the 94th percentile for his age.

James said Eisenhauer scored low on tests for emotional qualities, including understanding the perspectives of others. She said he is on the autism spectrum and has difficulty changing his behavior based on the reactions of others.

The defense focused much of its witness questioning establishing the opinion that Eisenhauer is easily influenced by others.

This falls in line with his lawyers' attempts during the trial to lay blame for the crimes on Natalie Keepers, who awaits trial for being an accessory.

When asked by the Commonwealth's Attorney, James said she was not aware that Eisenhauer had seen a sports psychologist after enrolling at Virginia Tech.

While the Commonwealth's Attorney told James that the psychologist suggested that Eisenhauer is manipulative, she said she's seen no indication of that in Eisenhauer.

James said in speaking to Eisenhauer about Natalie Keepers, he told her that he was viewing Keepers as a friend, but now sees that she really wasn’t a friend to him.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney noted that Eisenhauer wasn’t influenced by the members of law enforcement who interviewed him immediately after his arrest after evidence shown during the trial showed he lied multiple times to investigators over the course of several hours.

James said that people with Autism maintain the ability to lie.

She also said that she believes Eisenhauer will have trouble getting along with other inmates in prison.

The defense then called a psychiatrist who works out of Roanoke, David Scheiderer. He says he agrees with the diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and that the disorder shows up in three main ways in Eisenhauer. He’s socially inept, he has trouble anticipating how his actions will come across to others and he has trouble making decisions when he doesn’t have all the information.

Scheiderer watched 27 hours of interview with Natalie Keepers and while he believes Eisenhauer is not a psychopath, he does believe Keepers is one.

Scheiderer believes the poor planning of the crime shows that Eisenhauer wasn’t understanding what he was doing because someone of his IQ should be able to plan an act like that in a better manner.

At 3:30 p.m., Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt began her closing arguments, recommending that the judge issue a life sentence for David Eisenhauer.

At 3:45 p.m., Eisenhauer's defense lawyer began delivering closing arguments.

Court entered a recess at 4 p.m.

