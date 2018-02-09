BREAKING: Eisenhauer found guilty after pleading no contest in murder trial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson spoke in a news conference, saying, "Today, there were no winners. If we had won, we wouldn't be in this room, and Nicole would be in Blacksburg Middle School, where she belongs."

Tammy Weeks also spoke. "I was blessed to be her mother." She said Lovell "will always rest in our hearts, and no amount of time will ever change that."

Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt also spoke in the conference, saying, "Today, obviously, I'm happy that we were able to get some resolution to this, in the sense of a guilty conviction."

Pettitt said she would not discuss evidence at this time because Natalie Keepers' trial is on the horizon.

"The justice system is just incapable of healing this loss for Nicole's family, Nicole's friends, all the community," Pettitt said.

Brenda Drake, spokesperson for Montgomery County Schools, said counselors and teachers are always looking out for students who may need additional help, and there's been a heightened alert at Blacksburg Middle School through this process. She said there will be support in place for students and staff through sentencing as well as Keepers' trial.

UPDATE 10 a.m.

David Eisenhauer has been found guilty on all charges after pleading no contest.

The jury would have seen evidence of communication between Eisenhauer and Lovell, and Eisenhauer and Keepers.

One Kik message from Lovell to Eisenhauer read:

"dear david you are my crush.

i know you don't think of me.

i want to be in your life.

I'm too stupid to think you want to be in my life."

Eisenhauer did a number of Google searches on January 24, including:

lakes near Blacksburg Virginia

how to destroy something

most creative ways to destroy things

how to destroy bodies

how hot does kerosene, rubber, gasoline, ammonia burn

what melts or burns flesh

how hot does it have to be to burn bones

knock out drugs

how does Dexter get rid of bodies

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

David Eisenhauer is pleading no contest to abduction, murder, and concealing a body. By pleading no contest, he waives his right to a trial along with his right to defend himself or make an appeal in the case.

He is asking to be re-arraigned. He is being read his charges again.

Eisenhauer's charges could amount to life plus 15 years.

Court began 28 minutes later than scheduled Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY

A murder trial that has gripped the New River Valley community is set to resume Friday morning.

David Eisenhauer is accused of kidnapping and killing a 13-year-old Blacksburg girl while he was a freshman at Virginia Tech. Nicole Lovell disappeared in January 2016. Her body was found in a wooded area.

On Thursday, the jury was shown data that was taken from Eisenhauer's Garmin GPS on January 26 and January 27, the same time Lovell went missing and was believed to be killed. It tracked Eisenhauer traveling to a Walmart, where a receipt found in his car shows he purchased a shovel. That shovel, which was bloody, was found in the truck of his car. Surveillance photos from Walmart show a man and woman, believed to be Eisenhauer and Natalie Keepers, who is also charged.

The GPS logged travel on Fairfax Road, the same road Lovell's home is located. The GPS shows he arrived shortly after midnight on January 26. From there it tracked travel back to Craigs Creek Road, which is the same area where investigators say Lovell was killed.

Autopsy results show Lovell was hit with a shovel and had been stabbed 14 times. Most of the wounds were to the head, but she also had wounds in the neck and chest area.

Keepers, who was also a Virginia Tech student at the time of the murder, is accused of helping Eisenhauer murder Lovell, and concealing her body. Keepers is expected to take the stand in this trial.

Keepers told investigators that Eisenhauer met Lovell at a high school party. She also said he worried that he might have had sex with Lovell, but claimed he could not remember because something caused him to black out at the party. He allegedly woke up in a ditch the next morning remembering nothing.

Lovell was not pregnant, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

