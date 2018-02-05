Jury selection underway for man accused of killing 13-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Jury selection is underway in the trial for the man accused of killing 13-year-old Nicole Lovell.

David Eisenhauer, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a dead body. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Of 12 potential jurors, six have been excused so far.

The defense filed a motion to dismiss one of the jurors because she was a juror in a murder trial in West Virginia 20 years ago and that jury found the accused guilty. The judge denied that motion.

The defense will call nine witnesses and Natalie Keepers will be one of them. Keepers is charged with being an accessory before the fact to murder and with concealing a body.

Lovell was killed Jan. 27, 2016.

Lovell met Eisenhauer, then a Virginia Tech student, at a party, according to statements that Keepers made to investigators. Keepers was also a Tech student at the time.

Worried that he may have had sex with Lovell and that she might be pregnant, Eisenhauer allegedly lured the teen out of her bedroom window, took her to the woods and killed her, Keepers told officers, according to court documents.

Click here for a timeline of events in this case.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.