Halloween at St. Albans Slayhouse

RADFORD, Va. - If you're looking for something spooky Halloween night, we've got you covered.

You may have heard about the haunting stories of St. Albans in Radford and tonight might be your chance to see if they're true.

St. Albans Slayhouse isn't just a haunted attraction, it has its own eerie history.

It was built in 1892 as a boys prep school, then it became a mental hospital.

If that doesn't give you the chills, St. Albans Slayhouse director Marcelle Hanauer says outside business hours she's had a few creepy encounters. That's what prompts paranormal investigations at the building.

Then you add the more than 100 volunteer actors and the creative costumes and props, and you have yourself a terrifying, but fun, experience.

Hanauer says, "I have seen, heard things in this building that you just cannot explain. So have the different groups that rent the building for paranormal investigations; hear voices, see apparition."

St. Albans is open this Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight. For ticket information click here.

If you're up for a spooky ghost hunting adventure, St. Albans is hosting an investigation Halloween night. Registration begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.