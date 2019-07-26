Homegrown Pulaski County business investing $1 million, adding 15 new jobs

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A homegrown business in Pulaski County is expanding and keeping its roots in the area.

BimmerWorld is investing $1 million into its operation and adding 15 new jobs to its existing 25-member staff.

The company is the leading supplier for after-market performance parts for BMW, with customers located around the world.

BimmerWorld leaders say there's a growing demand for these parts, many of which are used in professional racing.

The company will increase its warehouse space for its customer service center.

James Clay, a Pulaski County native, founded BimmerWorld in 1997.



