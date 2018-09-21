Jury expected to recommend sentence for Natalie Keepers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - 9:16 a.m. update:

Before a jury will recommend a sentence for Natalie Keepers whom they found guilty of accessory to murder before the fact just a day prior, they will hear more about the life of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell. Tammy Weeks-Dowdy took the stand at 9 a.m. Friday morning as part of a victim impact statement to Natalie Keepers and David Eisenhauer's crime. The first photograph shown was a picture from the hospital when her late daughter was born.

Weeks-Dowdy was asked about the impact Lovell's death had on her father. He was particularly close to Lovell. Commonwealth attorney Mary Pettitt even pulled up a picture of he and Lovell at a daddy-daughter dance. "How has this impacted him," Pettitt asked.

"It sucked the life out of him," Weeks-Dowdy said.

Weeks-Dowdy explained that Lovell loved animals. Pictures of Lovell were shown with a dog. Weeks-Dowdy said she had a dog of her own named Boogie. "She loved dancing," Tammy Weeks-Dowdy said. "She loved her little skirts. She loved pandas."

She said that her daughters room looks the same as it did when Lovell was alive. "We were going to do it Monday, me and my son...it's just hard," Weeks-Dowdy said.

Weeks-Dowdy testified that she's seen a grief counselor since Lovell's death. She said she goes when she can, although it's more difficult now with work. She said she can't sleep now, and has vivid dreams.

"She was everything to me," Weeks-Dowdy said.

A jury is expected to recommend a sentence Friday for Natalie Keepers, the former Virginia Tech student accused in the 2016 murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell.

On Thursday, the jury found Keepers guilty of helping plan the murder. Earlier, Keepers had pleaded guilty to helping dispose of the body. There has been no evidence that Keepers was present for the murder itself.

Nicole Lovell

NICOLE LOVELL CASE: A TIMELINE

There should be a presentation of evidence in court on Friday, and then we will likely hear victim impact statements before the jury makes its recommendation.

This week, the jury saw evidence related to the case, including a shovel, Lovell's bloody "Minions" blanket, interrogation footage, GPS data, surveillance photos, and social media conversations between Keepers and Eisenhauer.

Dr. Jonathan Mack, a forensic psychology and neuropsychology expert, testified that Keepers has been diagnosed with depersonalization-derealization disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, borderline personality disorder, dependent and schizotypal disorder, panic disorder, and persistent depressive disorder.

David Eisenhauer will spend 50 years in prison for the murder. Part of his defense was that he is on the autism spectrum.

It is possible that Keepers could get life in prison for helping him. She has cried in court several times this week.

Keepers' actual sentencing has not yet been scheduled. The jury will make a recommendation, but the judge does not ultimately have to take it.

