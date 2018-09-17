Jury selection to begin for murder of 13-year-old Blacksburg girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The trial for one of the former Virginia Tech students charged in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell is scheduled to begin Monday.

Natalie Keepers is accused of helping David Eisenhauer, who will spend the next 50 years in prison for the Blacksburg teen's 2016 murder.

Last month, Keepers pleaded guilty to the less serious of the two charges she's facing.

Her attorneys hope that by pleading guilty to concealing Lovell's body, evidence can be tossed out from Keepers' other charge, accessory before the fact of murder.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday. 10 News will have a crew in the courtroom.

