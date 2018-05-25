Pulaski mother charged with felony murder, child abuse in toddler death

PULASKI, Va. - A Pulaski woman is now charged with felony murder after her three-year-old son died of cardiac arrest.

On February 24, police responded to Meadowview Apartments concerning a child in cardiac arrest. Officers and EMS personnel attempted to revive the child without success.

This week, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Amber Renee Lucas, 28, with felony murder and child abuse resulting in a death.

At this time, it's not clear what may have led to the boy's cardiac arrest.

Lucas is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

