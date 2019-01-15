Pulaski police credit two arrests to an anonymous tip

PULASKI, Va. - Two people are in jail after authorities said they received a tip about a wanted man's location Monday.

At about 3:44 p.m., when officers saw David Jason Lane, 43, of Pulaski, leave a home, they pulled him over and detained him, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Lane was taken into custody on suspicion of a probation violation stemming from felony burglary.

Carolyn Marie Manuel, 49, of Pulaski, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth.

Both were taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

