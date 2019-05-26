Police identify Blacksburg man pulled from surf in Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. - Police have identified a man who was pulled from the surf in the Outer Banks, according to WAVY-TV.

Police said bystanders performed CPR on the man, who was unresponsive after he was pulled out of the ocean, until first responders arrived.

WAVY-TV reports police identified the man who died as John Albright, of Blacksburg.

Witnesses told police the man and his wife appeared to have gotten caught in a rip current, WAVY-TV reports.

