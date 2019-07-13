Remains found in Hampton NASA steam plant confirmed as 2-year-old missing boy

Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday, in bed in his mobile home in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton, Virginia, Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said.

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton police say the remains found a week ago at the Hampton NASA steam plant belong to 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

The Virginia Department of Forensic Science and the medical examiner's office confirmed with DNA analysis the remains are those of missing Noah Tomlin.

After 10,000 hours of searching the city’s landfill and the steam plant, police announced July 3 they found Tomlin’s remains.

Tomlin went missing June 24 after last being seen in his bed.

His mother, Julia Tomlin, has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect. She also has a history of felony child neglect.

Hampton police will continue to collaborate with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to ensure this case transitions to the prosecution phase successfully.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.